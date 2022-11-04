L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires Shares of 11,796 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,796 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 170.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,134,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 715,037 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 235,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,046,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,708,000 after purchasing an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.