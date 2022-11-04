L.M. Kohn & Company Buys 505 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in General Mills were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in General Mills by 15,879.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 163,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 162,923 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in General Mills by 6.8% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,575 shares of company stock worth $7,701,172. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $78.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.41 and a 1 year high of $82.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

