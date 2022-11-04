L.M. Kohn & Company Buys Shares of 3,098 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 6,036.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,159,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $164.19 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.49 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.