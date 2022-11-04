L.M. Kohn & Company Has $320,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

L.M. Kohn & Company lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,937,000 after purchasing an additional 71,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $235.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.87 and its 200 day moving average is $240.69. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.