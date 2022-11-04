L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 67 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE CMG opened at $1,391.87 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,895.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,573.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,469.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

