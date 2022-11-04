L Melvin Cooper Sells 2,000 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,982.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PARR traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 32,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,791. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.88. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $24.62.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 145.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PARR shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 77.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

