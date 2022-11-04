Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Purchased by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Financial accounts for 1.4% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 49.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

LKFN traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.61. 444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,873. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.78. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $64.05 and a 52-week high of $85.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 40.20%.

LKFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $3,934,180.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $84,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $3,934,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

