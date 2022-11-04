Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on November 30th

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $26.20 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $28,722.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,640.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $36,719.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $28,722.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,640.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,245 shares of company stock valued at $85,673. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

