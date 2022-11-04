Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 37,067 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,067 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.21% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.8% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CALM shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $648,540.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.92. 1,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,896. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 60.35%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

