Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,004 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.15% of Carnival Co. & worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 191.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 83,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from GBX 874 ($10.11) to GBX 824 ($9.53) in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CUK stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.28. 29,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,959. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 73.99%.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.