Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 601.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 601,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after purchasing an additional 515,914 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.33. 2,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,367. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.93.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

