Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.40% of World Acceptance worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 22.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRLD traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $71.47. 133,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,967. The firm has a market cap of $448.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.34. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $67.17 and a 12 month high of $265.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 18.27 and a quick ratio of 17.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRLD shares. Stephens reduced their target price on World Acceptance from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

