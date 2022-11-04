Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $3.54 Million in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 195,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price objective on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $1,170,004.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,069.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,316.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $1,170,004.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,805 shares in the company, valued at $843,069.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,027. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,520,667. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 325.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

