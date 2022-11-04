Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 361,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,000. Big Lots makes up 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in Big Lots by 20.2% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,344,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,057,829,000 after buying an additional 225,940 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 316.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $689,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. 1,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,727. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $52.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $527.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.11. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.30%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Further Reading

