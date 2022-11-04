Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 98,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,211,000. Yum! Brands accounts for about 1.5% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

YUM stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.93. 33,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,336. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.12. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

