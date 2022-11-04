Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 84,191 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 84,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,000. Kellogg comprises about 0.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Kellogg by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Kellogg by 6.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE K traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $70.35. 38,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,198. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 903,893 shares of company stock worth $66,530,146 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

