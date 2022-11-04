Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.21% of iRobot at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 16.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $55.25. 2,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $98.86.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $1.22. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $255.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRBT. Northland Securities cut iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iRobot to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

