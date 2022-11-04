Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,000. Planet Fitness comprises approximately 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.13% of Planet Fitness at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $84,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of PLNT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,050. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

