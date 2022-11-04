Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Performance

Lannett stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.94. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett

Lannett Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lannett by 88.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

