Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.76. Latham Group shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 1,984 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWIM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.
The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Latham Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after buying an additional 674,112 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Latham Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 240,932 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Latham Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 410,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Latham Group by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 243,667 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
