Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on LAZ. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Shares of LAZ opened at $35.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lazard has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $48.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,806,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $338,313,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after buying an additional 206,787 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lazard by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after buying an additional 462,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,525,000 after buying an additional 150,723 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

