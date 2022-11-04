LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered LCI Industries to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

LCI Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE LCII opened at $90.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $163.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.51.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.89. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in LCI Industries by 16.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in LCI Industries by 13.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

See Also

