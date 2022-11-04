Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $73.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average is $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

