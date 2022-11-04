Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.5% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.4% during the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 48.8% during the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 36,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Target by 44.6% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 198,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,976,000 after buying an additional 61,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Target by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.2 %

TGT opened at $159.80 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

