Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $281.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.63. The company has a market cap of $288.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Cowen began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

