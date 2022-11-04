Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,445 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $283.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.