Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Trading Up 3%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 10,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 49,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.99 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

