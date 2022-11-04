Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.42-$0.57 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

LEG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 733,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

