Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €10.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.00) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €7.75 ($7.75) price target on shares of Leoni in a research report on Thursday.

Get Leoni alerts:

Leoni Stock Performance

Shares of Leoni stock opened at €6.95 ($6.95) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.05 million and a P/E ratio of -8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.51. Leoni has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($5.87) and a 52 week high of €14.45 ($14.45).

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.