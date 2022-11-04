Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 49.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $470,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.30. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

