Lido DAO Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO has a market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $55.06 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00008391 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.08 or 0.31879710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012451 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,955,791 tokens. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

