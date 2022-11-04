Lido DAO Trading Up 4.7% This Week (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and $57.07 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00008483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lido DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,613.43 or 0.31826124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,535,311 tokens. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.