Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Tops $1,620.44 on Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,620.44 or 0.07798111 BTC on exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $5.65 billion and $2.33 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lido Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,608.85 or 0.31724673 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012391 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,677,702 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,674,293.65791326 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,545.1595699 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,502,873.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.