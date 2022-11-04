Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st.

Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $154.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 21.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 11.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LCUT. StockNews.com began coverage on Lifetime Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lifetime Brands from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

