Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.81. The company had a trading volume of 298,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,322. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.50.

Insider Activity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,046,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.