Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 99.07% from the company’s previous close.

LSPD has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Lightspeed Commerce stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. 109,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,895. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $173.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,138,000 after buying an additional 84,521 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after buying an additional 2,342,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,720,000 after buying an additional 968,919 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter worth $42,356,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

