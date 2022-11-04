Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $20.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $173.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after buying an additional 2,342,867 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $42,356,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after buying an additional 1,685,608 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $23,058,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,720,000 after purchasing an additional 968,919 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

