Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at CIBC

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$56.29.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LSPD traded down C$0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching C$19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,331. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.95. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of C$19.51 and a twelve month high of C$92.65. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.