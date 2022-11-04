Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s current price.

LNC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

NYSE:LNC opened at $34.83 on Friday. Lincoln National has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Lincoln National by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,138,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after buying an additional 70,532 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

