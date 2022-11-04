Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $55.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.25.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LNC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.95. 99,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.84. Lincoln National has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $76.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Lincoln National by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

