Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €350.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €350.00 ($350.00) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from €350.00 ($350.00) to €355.00 ($355.00) in a report on Monday. DZ Bank set a €363.00 ($363.00) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($265.00) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Linde Price Performance

ETR:LIN opened at €303.60 ($303.60) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €285.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €288.66. The firm has a market cap of $151.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.50. Linde has a 52-week low of €244.00 ($244.00) and a 52-week high of €315.35 ($315.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

