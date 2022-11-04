Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 28.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $297.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.70. The company has a market cap of $147.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

