Lindenwold Advisors Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 752.2% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap-on Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $220.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.45. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.