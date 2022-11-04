Lindenwold Advisors Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.5% of Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Chevron stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $184.50. The firm has a market cap of $363.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.18 and a 200-day moving average of $159.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

