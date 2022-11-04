Lindenwold Advisors Purchases 283 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 1.3% of Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after acquiring an additional 761,882 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,711,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,592,000 after acquiring an additional 67,672 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,768,000 after purchasing an additional 341,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.07. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

