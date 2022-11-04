Lindenwold Advisors Purchases Shares of 6,648 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 70.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $53.86 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

