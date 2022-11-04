Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00004933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $192.59 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 185,331,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

