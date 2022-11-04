Litecoin Price Reaches $66.23 (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.74 billion and approximately $1.52 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $66.23 or 0.00319036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022726 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001282 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019462 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,536,469 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.