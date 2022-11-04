Litecoin Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $62.17 or 0.00306130 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.45 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00023306 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000785 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001303 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002738 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00018965 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,533,256 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
