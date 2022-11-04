Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $225.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $295.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.75.

Littelfuse Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $9.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.10. The company had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,184. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.36 and a 200 day moving average of $239.42.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $618.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 835,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 739,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,962,000 after buying an additional 99,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,156,000 after buying an additional 48,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,790,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

